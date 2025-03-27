The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to reward veteran batter Karun Nair for his stellar performance in India's 2024-25 domestic season, and include the opener in India A's squad for their upcoming England tour. India A will take on England Lions in three four-day matches, which will act as a precursor to the Indian national cricket team's upcoming five-Test tour of England. Gautam Gambhir To Travel to England With India A Team Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series: Report.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the BCCI will include Nair in India A's side, which will be a blend of experienced and youngsters and will have India head coach Gautam Gambhir travel with the side to keep tabs on performances.

The BCCI will include several Test players in the pre-series India A matches and will pick players based on performances in two tour games. The schedule is yet to be announced, but the three tour matches will take place between the end of IPL 2025 and the start of the IND vs ENG Test series, beginning with the first Test on June 20 at Leeds. Indian Cricket Team Schedule After ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check List of Upcoming Team India Matches.

Why Is Karun Nair in Contention for India A?

Nair, who has been out of Team India contention since 2017, had an astounding Indian domestic 2024-25 season across formats, amassing 225 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and 863 runs in the Ranji Trophy, with four centuries and five half-centuries combined. Nair's form in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 has put the opener in contention for not only India A but also India's Test side.

