Russian Mixed Martian Artist, Sergei Kharitonov made a stir on his boxing debut for both his in-ting and off-ring actions. The Bellator and Strikeforce competitor took on 47-year-old British heavyweight Danny Williams, who is famous for knocking out Mike Tyson in 2004, on his boxing debut on Friday in Russia. Kharitonov won his very first professional boxing match but the fight will be known for the Russian’s grand entrance. Conor McGregor Reportedly Arrested for 'Attempted Sexual Assault' in a Bar in Corsica, Former UFC Star Denies Allegations; Released Later.

Before his first match inside a boxing ring, Sergei Kharitonov made an entrance which was hard to ignore. The Russian MMA fighter wanted his debut to be memorable and came into the ring with a live band, dancers and a huge grizzly bear, which stood on both his legs and danced as well. ‘That's a real-life bear! That's not a man in a costume! I've seen it all now.’ Said a stunned commentator.

Sergei Kharitonov walked out with a bear for his boxing debut yesterday pic.twitter.com/PDCHKa7uHc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 12, 2020

Speaking of the match, Sergei Kharitonov scored a second-round TKO victory after a strange-looking stoppage in the heavyweight contest. After being dropped hard in the opening round, Danny Williams, couldn’t keep up with his Russian opponent and threw in the towel, handing Kharitonov a huge win on his debut.

You knew it would be a strange ending. But, this strange? MMA and Kickboxing champion 40yr old Sergey Kharitonov (1-0) scores the TKO-2 victory over Danny Williams (54-29) in their heavyweight bout in Khimki, Russia after having Williams down hard in the first pic.twitter.com/5rh7bj2rVc — Tim - Boxeo 拳闘 Boxen бокс มวย Boks 拳击 Box (@Hock1717) September 11, 2020

Sergei Kharitonov turned MMA professional in 2000 and has fought under some of the biggest MMA organisations such as PRIDE, Strikeforce, Bellator and M-1. The Russian had a decent record in Mix Martial Arts career and has now recorded his first win in a boxing ring as well.

