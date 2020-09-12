As per multiple reports former UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested for alleged attempted sexual assault including indecent exposure in a bar in Corsica. The retired MMA fighter has been in the island for a 180km voyage which was to raise awareness of water safety. He has been sailing around the Mediterranean on his yacht with his fiance, Dee Devlin.

"Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor [sic] was the subject of a hearing by the police,” mirror.co.uk quoted a statement from the prosecutor.

However, the former two-weight UFC champion denied the allegations. "Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released,” his representative was quoted as saying by tmz.com.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old was forced to withdraw his trip from Corsica to Monaco alongside Princess Charlene of Monaco after the incident. After announcing his retirement from the sport in June for the third time, Conor was earlier in August was seen cheering for Tour de France cyclists from Nice.

