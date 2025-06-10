South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Preview: After a plethora of T20 cricket, Test cricket returns on the international arena with South Africa taking on Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final on June 11. The SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final will be the third-ever summit clash in World Test Championship history, with Australia being the current mace holders and champions. New Zealand were the inaugural champions of the WTC mace, beating India in 2021. South Africa finished at the top of the WTC 2023-25 cycle with 69.44 percent, while Australia, ranked number one in ICC Test Rankings, ended in second place with 67.54 percent. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final, London Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for South Africa vs Australia World Test Championship Summit Clash at Lord's Cricket Ground.

In a clash of titans, two in-form teams will duke it out in the middle on Wednesday, with South Africa aiming to win their first major ICC title. South Africa's path remained fairly easy with eight wins, three losses, and one draw in their WTC 2023-25 cycle, with several performers like captain Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Vereynne, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada eager to end the Proteas' titleless drought.

On the other hand, defending champions Australia have fought hard to book a place in the ICC WTC 2025 Final, with the India national cricket team slipping up after having a foot in the door. The pace bowling trio of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will look to cement their place in the history books winning yet another ICC title, while the likes of Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, and Usman Khawaja, who are nearign the end of their careers, will want to finish on a high with another medal in the cabinet. ICC WTC 2025 Final: A Look at Records That Can Be Toppled in World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.

SA vs AUS Head-To-Head Record in Tests

In Tests, Australia holds an overwhelming advantage over South Africa, winning 54 out of the 101 matches these two cricketing giants have clashed. The Proteas have come out victorious 26 times, while 21 ended in draws.

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Match Key Players

Travis Head Kagiso Rabada Temba Bavuma Pat Cummins Nathan Lyon Aiden Markram

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Match Key Battles

A lot will depend on how Travis Head starts for Australia, while South Africa will be banking on Kagiso Rabada to provide them early inroads. Both players have been the backbone of their sides and will once again play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the ICC WTC 2025 Final. Temba Bavuma has been South Africa's anchor in this WTC cycle, managing to pull their side out of a ditch on numerous occasions. Australia's relief bowler, yet their premier force with the ball has been Nathan Lyon in the middle overs, and can choke the batters for runs with his economical bowling. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Ahead of SA vs AUS Summit Clash, A Look at Past Winners of World Test Championship.

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Venue and Match Timings

The South Africa national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final match will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final will take place on June 11 and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Events. Fans can watch the live telecast viewing options of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD TV channels. The digital rights for the ICC World Test Championship are also with the JioStar Network. The SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final match live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy the live stream for a limited time, but post that, they will have to pay a subscription fee.

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Match Likely XI

South Africa National Cricket Team Likely XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, and Lungi Ngidi.

Australia National Cricket Team Likely XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).