Often referred to as the "home of cricket", the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground is set to host the biggest match of the game in the longest format, the World Test Championship 2025 final. The ICC WTC 2025 final match will be played between the two finest Test sides, defending champions Australia national cricket team and South Africa national cricket team. The South Africa vs Australia WTC 2025 final is scheduled to be played from June 11, as South Africa aim to claim their first title, while Australia target their second. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Ahead of SA vs AUS Summit Clash, A Look at Past Winners of World Test Championship.

The two sides managed to get a spot in the World Test Championship 2025 final after long battles that spanned across 2023-25. The Proteas emerged as the best side, with a PCT of 69.44. The Aussies were ranked second, with 67.54. For the Proteas, the South Africa vs Australia WTC 2025 final will be the first time they enter the stage in three editions. On the other hand, the Aussies played and won the last time.

London Weather Live

The grand finale of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 between South Africa and Australia will begin from 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, June 11 in London, and will be played till June 15 or end earlier like any other match in the format. On South Africa vs Australia WTC 2025 final Day 1, the weather is expected to be ideal for playing cricket. The temperature is predicted to be around 23 degrees Celsius when the match starts but will dip further to around 17, making it cooler. ICC WTC 2025 Final: A Look at Records That Can Be Toppled in World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.

Lord's Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The Lord's Cricket Ground pitch is known to have a nature best fitted for seamers and batters. If batters manage to hold on to their wicket, scoring big shouldn't be tough. But, the pacers will get a good swing and bounce too from the surface, especially when playing with Dukes ball here.

