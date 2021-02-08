Tennis legend Roger Federer congratulated Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen after Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Monday IST) to lift the Super Bowl 2021 title. Brady, 43, looked at the peak of his prowess as he completely outplayed Patrick Mahomes, dethroning the defending champions at the Raymond James Stadium. Buccaneers’ triumph saw arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history as the Chiefs never really looked in the contest and eventually suffered a 31-9 defeat. This was Brady’s seventh Super Bowl title, and the veteran athlete looks hungry for more. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Super Bowl 2021, Beat Kansas City Chiefs; Tom Brady Named MVP.

Soon after Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured the win, congratulatory messages poured in from all over the world. Swiss ace Roger Federer also took the opportunity and hailed Brady and his wife Gisele through an Instagram post. “@gisele plus equals 7. What an inspiring achievement. @tombrady Age is just a number #tb12,” the 39-year-old wrote while sharing snaps with the couple of the picture-sharing website.

Roger Federer's Post!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

The Tom Brady Super Bowl win meant that the veteran quarterback now has seven titles, most for any player in NFL history. He won six Super Bowl championships with New England, before engineering Tampa Bay to a title in his first season quarterbacking an NFC team.

Coming to Federer, the Swiss professional’s much-awaited comeback was denied as he pulled out of the Australian Open 2021 citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The gala Grand Slam event gets underway on February 8, and with Federer out of the competition, most eyes are on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

