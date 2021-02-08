Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated defending champions Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl 2021. Buccaneers emerged victorious by 31-9 to win their only second title ever. Tom Brady, who signed a two-year deal in the off-season with Buccaneers, won his seventh Super Bowl championship. He had spent 20 years with the New England Patriots. The 43-year-old quarterback was also named as MVP for the fifth time in his career. The most by any followed by Joe Montana with three. Super Bowl LV: When Was First Super Bowl? Teams, History and Other FAQs.

The Buccaneers also became the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium and emerge victorious. The game was played at Raymond James Stadium. Brady threw three touchdown passes to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from becoming the first back-to-back NFL champions since the Patriots in the 2004 season.

Interestingly, Brady at 43 years and 188 days, became the oldest player to play in the Super Bowl. The veteran also confirmed to return next season as well. "We're coming back," he said after being asked whether he would return next season or not. After the match he also added, "This team is world champions forever, you can't take it away from us."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).