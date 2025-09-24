Mumbai, September 24: With a view to ensuring that athletes who have a real chance of winning a medal are only considered for participation in multi-disciplinary sports events, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has brought out selection criteria for participation of individuals and teams in the 2026 Asian Games and other multi-sports events. According to the ministry's release, the selection criteria have established benchmarks for both measurable and non-measurable events, which will serve as guiding principles for deciding participation in multi-sports events such as the Asian Games, Para Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Indoor Games, Asian Beach Games, Youth Olympics, Asian Youth Games, and Commonwealth Youth Games. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates India National Hockey Team For Winning Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Title (See Post).

Moreover, the Olympics and other international competitions where athlete or team participation is determined by qualification standards set by the respective international federations are exempt from this criterion. As per the selection criteria for measurable individual sports and events, an athlete will qualify for the Indian contingent if they have matched or exceeded the 6th-place performance from the last Asian Games at a competition recognised by the international sports federation for that sport, held within the 12 months preceding the upcoming Asian Games.

Where the sport or event was not contested at the last Asian Games, the selection criteria will be based on the same benchmarks as those used in the Senior Asian Championships for the sport or event, conducted within 12 months preceding the upcoming Asian Games.

For non-measurable individual sports and events, where the Senior Asian Championship was held within the 12 months preceding the upcoming Asian Games or where world rankings are regularly promulgated, an athlete who achieved a 6th place or better finish in their weight class or event at the last Senior Asian Championships held within the past 12 months, or whose World ranking is among the top six of Asian nations in international rankings, will be considered for inclusion in the contingent.

Where no Senior Asian Championships have been held in the 12 months before the upcoming Asian Games and no international rankings are published regularly, the athlete must have finished in the top 6 among Asian nations in equivalent international competitions.

For team sports (such as football, hockey, etc.) and team events (such as relay, doubles, mixed doubles, etc.), a team that has achieved a top 8 finish in the last Senior Asian Championships held within 12 months, or the team ranked within the top 8 among Asian countries in international rankings, will be considered for participation in the Asian Games.

Where international rankings are not published or the Senior Asian Championship has not been held within the 12 months preceding the upcoming Asian Games, the team must have achieved a top-8 finish among Asian countries in the equivalent international competition.

"The criteria has a relaxation clause authorising the Ministry to take appropriate decision if participation of individuals and teams in relaxation of the prescribed criteria is recommended with justifiable reasons, based on the opinion of experts in specific sports or Sports Authority of India (SAI). It provides that the Ministry may not approve the names recommended by National Sports Federations if the aim is just for participation and not aiming for excellence," the ministry circular read.

"The Ministry may not approve participation if experts from specific sports disciplines and the SAI find that the Asian Championships for a sport are being held at irregular intervals to circumvent rules and help athletes meet eligibility criteria, particularly if the competition standard is low or if top nations expected to participate in the forthcoming Asian Games were absent from the said competition," it added.

The ministry also clarified that "selection criteria further provides that only sportspersons, coaches and support staff cleared at cost to the government will be part of the Indian contingent, and no additional sportspersons, coaches or support staff will be included even at no cost to the government."

