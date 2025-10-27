In a n unfortunate development, Indian Jiu-Jitsu athlete Rohini Kalam committed suicide on October 26, 2025. She was found hanging in her room and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The incident happened at her home in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Rohini was an accomplished athlete, having represented India at the world level, in the Asian Games and the World Games. At the same time, she was the General Secretary of the Ju-Jitsu Association of Madhya Pradesh and Women's Athlete Commissioner of the Ju-Jitsu Association of India. She was 35-year-old at the time of her death. Indian Jujitsu Player Rohini Kalam Dies by Suicide, Sister Links 35-Year-Old’s Death To Work-Related Stress: Report.

Reports suggested Kalam's father, a retired Bank Note Press employee, and her mother and sister were all away from home when the suspected suicide took place. Upon returning, the deceased's sister, Roshni Kalam, found her hanging in the house. Preliminary reports have suggested suicide, although no such declaration like a suicide note has been found in the room. Although reason for suicide is yet to be confirmed, Roshni's family indicated that she was reportedly under some work-related stress. Fans were shocked to see the development and they were eager to know more about Rohini Kalam. Eager fans will get the entire information here.

Who Was Rohini Kalam?

# Rohini Kalam was born on December 22, 1989.

# Rohini was the eldest of five siblings and was unmarried at time of her death.

# Rohini was an International Jiu-Jitsu player, a martial arts coach and an administrator.

# Rohini began her Jiu-Jitsu journey back in 2007.

# Her professional Ju-Jitsu career took off in 2015.

# Rohini was the only Indian athlete selected for the World Games in Birmingham in 2022.

# Rohini won a bronze medal at the Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022 in 48 KG category.

# She represented India at the 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou in 2023.

# Rohini had also qualified for the Combat Games held in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

# She also won a bronze medal in the 8th Asian Jujitsu Championship 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

# Rohini had been working as a martial arts coach at a private school in Ashta.

# Rohini had the dream of being an IPS officer and winning the Vikram award.

# She was also the General Secretary of the Ju-Jitsu Association of Madhya Pradesh and Women's Athlete Commissioner of Ju-Jitsu Association of India.

After her death, according to reports, Rohini's family said she underwent surgery for a stomach lump about five months ago and had been unwell since. They also alleged that the principal of the school where she worked had been troubling her. Police have registered a case at the Bank Note Press police station and begun an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to her death. Post-mortem report is yet to arrive.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2025 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).