Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov takes the center stage in the Wimbledon 2021 in the round of 32 aka Round 3 at Court 1. Now, in this article, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, we shall have a look at the preview. Murray reached the second round by defeating Oscar Otte in the second round. He won the match 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 amid the electrifying atmosphere with the crowd chanting his name. Wimbledon 2021: Andy Murray Comes from Behind to Register Thrilling Win Against Oscar Otte in Second Round.

Murray was all praises for the crowd. "What an atmosphere to play in at the end. The whole crowd was amazing but there were a few guys in there getting me fired up. I needed everyone's help." While speaking about the game Murray said that he enjoyed the end of the match. "The middle part not so much," said Murray. The Brit was niggling with injuries. Talking about Denis Shapovalov, he has a 19-13 win-loss record in 2021, 5-2 on grass. The Canadian tennis ace has won 7 of his last 10 matches. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov, Men's Singles Third Round Match?

Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov,’s Third-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 2, 2021 (Friday). The match will be played on Court 1 and has a tentative start time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov, Men’s Singles Third Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov,'s singles Round 3 match will be broadcasted on TV on either of Star Sports Select 1 or Select 2 channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov, Men’s Singles Third Round Match Online in India?

Those unable to catch the live action on TV can turn to online platforms. Fans can log on to Disney+ Hotstar to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live stream of the Andy Murray vs Denis Shapovalov clash.

