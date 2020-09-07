Nick Kyrgios is always known to speak his mind and is often in the news for taking a jibe at the seniors in his sport. Now here was another incident that urged him to take a salty jibe at Novak Djokovic. The Serbian was disqualified for accidentally hitting the ball to a lineswoman during his match against Pablo Carreño Busta in the round of 16. Post this the Australian took to social media and labelled the Serbian tennis ace a joker and even ran a poll with a question on how many years would he be banned for if the same incident would have happened with him. Talking about the incident Djokovic lost points and that increased his frustration. US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic Disqualified After Shot Hits Line Judge (Watch Video).

The Serbian ace went on to hit the ball backward without looking at it. The ball accidentally hit the lineswoman’s throat and she sat down coughing. No sooner Djoko realised his folly, he rushed to the woman. But the damage was already done. The United States Tennis Association said Djokovic would lose all ranking points and prize money from the tournament. This incident obviously became one of the top trends of the day and thus Nick joined the bandwagon to post a tweet about the same. Check out the tweet below;

Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020

Novak apologised for the incident and said that he was sorry about the same. "This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," he said in a statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).