The Men's Doubles finals match is here at the Australian Open 2022! The Rod Laver Arena is all set to welcome Nick Kyrgios-Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Matthew Ebden-Max Purcell match. The match will begin at 03.15 pm IST. In this article, we shall talk about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. Nick Kyrgios and his doubles partner registered a 7-6(4) 6-4 win over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2022. Rafael Nadal Reacts After Entering Australian Open 2022 Final, Writes, ‘I Feel Alive in Terms of My Tennis Life’ (Check Post).

On the other hand, Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell went on to register a 6-3, 7 (11)-7(9) win against Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram. The semi-final match was held at the Margaret Court Arena. Nick Kyrigios had already been ousted from the singles matches in the Australian Open 2022. Ebden has won the mixed doubles title in Melbourne and Purcell is a former doubles finalist at the event. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Nick Kyrgios-Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Matthew Ebden-Max Purcell Men’s Doubles Final Match at Australian Open 2022?

Nick Kyrgios-Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Matthew Ebden-Max Purcell match in Men’s Doubles final encounter of Australian Open 2022 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 29, 2022 (Satuday). The match is scheduled to start at 03:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Nick Kyrgios-Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Matthew Ebden-Max Purcell, Australian Open 2022 Men’s Doubles Final Match Live Telecast

Fans can watch the live telecast of Nick Kyrgios-Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Matthew Ebden-Max Purcell Men’s Doubles final match of Australian Open 2022 on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of 2022 Australian Open in India. Viewers can enjoy live action of the match Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Nick Kyrgios-Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Matthew Ebden-Max Purcell, Australian Open 2022 Men’s Doubles Final Match Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Australian Open Men’s Doubles final match for its online fans in India.

