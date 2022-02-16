Novak Djokovic's anti-vaccine stand has been grabbing headlines. The Serbian ace is more than willing to sacrifice his trophy over forcefully getting vaccinated. Now, Irish Airlines, Ryanair has taken a jibe at the Serbian tennis ace on social media. The team posted a snapshot of Djokovic's statement that read, "I'm not anti-vaccine but will sacrifice trophies to get a jab." The Irish airline as a part of the caption, wrote, "We're not an airline but we do fly planes." The jibe by the Irish airline has been making rounds on social media. Novak Djokovic 'Willing' to Sacrifice Trophies Than Be Forced to Get COVID-19 Vaccine.

As one may recall, Novak Djokovic had been to Australia for the Australian Open 2022 where he was not allowed to participate in the tournament. The Australian authorities had decided to revoke his visa on two instances and Djoko had to leave the Serbian borders. However, there were fans who supported the Serbian while he was in the detention camp but that didn't stop the authorities from cancelling his visa. For now, let's have a look at the jibe by Irish airlines.

Tweet:

We're not an airline but we do fly planes #Djokovicpic.twitter.com/wivO3L2dTp — Ryanair (@Ryanair) February 15, 2022

Djoko during the interview had said that he was never against vaccines but rendered full support to freedom of choice. "I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body," he said. For now, it is very unlikely that Djoko will even feature in the French Open 2022 as the authorities in France have also been very clear about the players being vaccinated.

