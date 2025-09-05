Serbian legend Novak Djokovic is set to face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in what could be a thriller US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final on Saturday, September 6. The 38-year-old Novak is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam. The Serbian legend will play his 53rd major semi-final and 14th in US Open history. The Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz rivalry remains tense, with the 38-year-old leading 5-3, with recent wins at the Australian Open and Paris Olympics. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the US Open 2025 Men's Singles Semi Final, A Look at Who Dominates This Rivalry.

However, Alcaraz, who has powered into his ninth Grand Slam semi-final, will be hungrier to break Djokovic's dream. Novak has 100 career titles, ranking as the all-time third in the list of the Open Era. The Spaniard, who is currently ranked World No. 2 in the ATP rankings, will look to win his first US Open title since his triumph in the 2022 Grand Slam event. Meanwhile, fans can find out all the details of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final match below.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Details

Fixture Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final Date Saturday, September 6 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) onwards Venue Arthur Ashe Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports Network TV channels

When is Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match at the US Open 2025?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz men's singles semi-final match at the US Open 2025 Grand Slam event will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, September 6. The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final is expected to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Novak Djokovic Showcases His Dance Moves After Defeating Taylor Fritz in US Open 2025 Quarter-Final Match, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match at US Open 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the US Open 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final on the Star Sports Channels. Check out the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live-streaming options below.

How to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match at US Open 2025 Live Streaming?

US Open 2025 Grand Slam event will be available for fans through online viewing options on JioHotstar, the OTT app for Star Sports Network. Hence, fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final on the JioHotstar app and website. But fans would need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 match.

