Calling this a high-stakes battle wouldn't be enough, as two of the aces in the world of tennis, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to lock horns in the US Open 2025 men's singles category semi-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles semi-final clash is scheduled to start at approximately 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, September 6. Novak Djokovic Showcases His Dance Moves After Defeating Taylor Fritz in US Open 2025 Quarter-Final Match, Video Goes Viral.

Novak Djokovic, currently aged 38 years, is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players the world has ever witnessed. The Serbian has 100 career titles, ranking as an all-time third in the list of the Open Era. It has not been long since he won his last US Open title in 2023. Novak Djokovic is a four-time US Open singles title holder ( 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023). Carlos Alcaraz, aged only 22 years, is a rising star, but he has already gained fame.

The Spaniard currently ranks world number 2 in ATP rankings, and is a US Open 2022 champion. So, the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 clash isn't just a battle of former winners but also one of an established legend against a rising star, one of the world no. 2 against the world no. 7 (Novak Djokovic), both former number 1s. Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Player To Reach Men’s Singles Grand Slam Semi-Finals On All Three Surfaces In Multiple Seasons, Achieves Milestone During US Open 2025.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Results of Last Five Encounters

2025: Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in Quarterfinal of Australian Open

2024: Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in Final of Paris Olympics

2024: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) in Final of Wimbledon Championships

2023: Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 in Semifinal of Nitto ATP Finals

2023: Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) in Final of Cincinnati Masters

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Head-to-Head Record

An all-time legend, Novak Djokovic has clearly dominated in the clashes against the 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz. In a total of eight meets in the past, Novak Djokovic has won five clashes, while Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz had the joy on only three occasions. The two have always been seeded against each other in semi-finals and finals, except for once, in the Australian Open 2025 quarter-final, their last meeting. The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles meet is also a semi-final clash. Interestingly, this will be the first match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2025 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).