Seventh-seeded Novak Djokovic stunned fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz in the gruelling four-set US Open 2025 quarter-final clash on Wednesday, September 3. The 38-year-old Djokovic defeated Taylor by 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing Grand Slam event. With this victory, Novak equalled Jimmy Connors' (14) most men's singles semi-final appearances in the US Open history. Novak is also undefeated in the US Open quarter-finals history. The Serbian legend won his 14th quarter-final of the Grand Slam event. After winning the quarter-final, the 38-year-old reached his 53rd Grand Slam semi-final. A video of Novak Djokovic has gone viral, after the Serbian star showcased his dance moves after reaching the semi-finals of the US Open 2025. Novak Djokovic Saves Break Point And Wins 25-Shot Rally Against Taylor Fritz During Men’s Singles US Open 2025 Quarter-Final Match (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic is dancing into the semifinals of the US Open. pic.twitter.com/SgyMP6y1kr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)