Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner Join Forces with Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham for Bernabeu Exhibition Tennis Match (Watch Video)

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The Santiago Bernabeu, usually the theatre for footballing 'remontadas', witnessed a different kind of magic on Thursday as the worlds of tennis and football collided. In a promotional event for the Madrid Open 2026, tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner took to a temporary court laid on the Bernabeu turf, partnered by Real Madrid stalwarts Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham. Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal to Miss Rest of Season; Targets FIFA World Cup 2026 Return.

Rafa Nadal and Jannik Sinner With Real Madrid Stars

Aquí, en el Bernabéu. Parece coña pero no lo es. Partido de tenis. Un dobles Sinner y Bellingham vs Rafa Nadal y Courtois. Con Florentino de juez de silla. Tremenda imagen. pic.twitter.com/hLdkzDrH4P — Álvaro de Grado (@AlvarodeGrado) April 23, 2026

A Match Like No Other

The exhibition featured a unique doubles pairing: current world No. 1 Jannik Sinner teamed up with Real Madrid’s England international Jude Bellingham, while 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, a famously devoted Madridista, partnered with Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The match provided a surreal visual for fans and media alike, with Courtois’ 2.00m frame providing an imposing presence at the net against Sinner’s clinical baseline play. Not to be outshone, Bellingham showcased his athletic versatility, adapting his footwork from the midfield to the tennis court.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez in the Chair

In perhaps the most unexpected twist of the afternoon, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez took his place in the high chair as the match official. The 79-year-old club president, known for his 'Galáctico' signings, looked at home presiding over a court filled with some of the most recognisable faces in global sport. Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Invests in The Hundred Franchise 'Birmingham Phoenix'.

While the 'officiating' was largely light-hearted, Perez’s presence added a layer of prestige to the event, which served to celebrate the synergy between the capital’s premier football club and the Mutua Madrid Open, currently taking place at the Caja Mágica.

Star-Studded Affair

También han llegado Iga Swiatek y Linda Caicedo, se han repartido camisetas y todos tan contentos. pic.twitter.com/b0rCjvtueJ — Álvaro de Grado (@AlvarodeGrado) April 23, 2026

Crossover Appeal

The event also featured an appearance by women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who joined the group during a training session that followed the exhibition. The image of the five icons standing together at the centre of the newly renovated Bernabéu has already become a viral sensation, symbolising Madrid’s status as a global hub for both sport and entertainment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).