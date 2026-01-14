In a stunning upset that has captivated the tennis world, amateur player Jordan Smith has emerged victorious from the Australian Open's inaugural Million Dollar One Point Slam, securing a life-changing AUD$1 million prize. The Sydney native triumphed over a field packed with elite professionals, including reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, in the unique, high-stakes exhibition event held at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday. On Which Channel Australian Open 2026 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch AO Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Tennis Grand Slam Tournament.

Jordan Smith Wins Australian Open's inaugural Million Dollar One Point Slam

A local amateur WINS the 1 Point Slam! Jordan Smith defeats world No.117 Joanna Garland and pockets a MILLION dollars, driven by @kiaaustralia pic.twitter.com/7AAX8YFl8A — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2026

A Unique Format Delivers Drama

The "1 Point Slam," a new addition to the Australian Open's expanded Opening Week, was designed to bring unprecedented drama and accessibility to the sport. The format is deceptively simple: each match is decided by a single point, with professionals allowed only one serve. This innovative approach pitted 22 professional players against 10 amateurs from across Australia, offering a "winner takes all" AUD$1 million prize. The event, which combined elements of skill, luck, and nerve, proved to be a massive draw, with tickets for the Rod Laver Arena spectacle selling out.

Smith's Unlikely Path to Glory

Smith, who qualified as the New South Wales state champion, embarked on an extraordinary run, eliminating several high-profile players. His journey to the final included a memorable victory over two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, whose serve failed to clear the net. The amateur then continued his giant-killing spree, defeating US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals and edging out Pedro Martínez in a semi-final rally.

The final saw Smith face WTA world No. 117 Joanna Garland of Chinese Taipei, who had also enjoyed a remarkable run, overcoming former Grand Slam finalists Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios. In a tense deciding point, Garland served wide, and Smith's deep return forced a stray forehand from Garland, crowning Smith the champion.

A Million-Dollar Moment

Smith's victory, described as a "fairy tale" and a "generational achievement," has sent ripples through the tennis community. Speaking after his win, the amateur, who has a modest junior tennis background and represents Castle Hill Tennis Academy, revealed his strategy was to "be a brick wall" and make his opponents hit a lot of balls. When asked about his plans for the AUD$1 million prize, Smith indicated he would "partly buy a house," acknowledging the high property prices in Sydney.

The Australian Open 2026 main draw is set to commence on Sunday, 18 January, with the singles draw taking place on Thursday, 15 January. However, the unexpected triumph of Jordan Smith in the Million Dollar One Point Slam has undoubtedly provided an unforgettable prelude, highlighting the unpredictable and thrilling nature of tennis.

