Record champion Rafael Nadal will begin his French Open 2021 campaign when he faces Australian Alexei Popyrin. The clash will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court on June 01, 2021 (Tuesday). This will only be the second meeting between the two with the first encounter being in Madrid earlier this year which the Spaniard win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Rafael Nadal’s Statue Revealed At Roland Garros Ahead of French Open 2021 First Round Matches.

Rafael Nadal is in the search of his 14th Roland Garros title but enters the tournament on the back of some mixed results, losing in the quarter-finals of Monte Carlo and Madrid but managed to win the titles in Barcelona and Rome. Meanwhile, Alexei Popyrin won his first title in February in Singapore and will hope to spring a surprise and take advantage of some uncertainty the Spaniard has had in the last few months.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Men's Singles Match?

Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 02, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).