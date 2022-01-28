The race for the spot in the finals of the Australian Open 2022 is on! By 09.00 am, the fans are all set to witness a mouth-watering tie between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini at the Rod Laver Arena. In this article, we shall speak about the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that let's quickly take a look at the preview. Nadal walks into the game after that exciting five-set thriller against Denis Shapovalov and secured 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win to make way into the semifinals of the Australian Open 2022. Australian Open 2022 Day 11 Highlights: Look Back At Top Results, Major Action From Tennis Tournament in Melbourne.

On the other hand, Matteo became the first Italian player to have reached the semifinals of the Australian Open. he also had quite a tough game in the quarter-finals. The Italian stalwart went on to beat to overcome his opponent Monfils only in 5 sets (6-4 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-2). The last time the two stalwarts met each other was in the US Open 2019. Rafa went on to beat the Italian tennis star 7-6(6) 6-4 6-1. Therefore their head-to-head stands with Rafa having an edge over Matteo. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

