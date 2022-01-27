Another exciting day of action at the Australian Open 2022 comes to an end as the competition enters the business stage. Day 11 of the year’s first Grand Slam saw several stars make it to the summit clash of the tournament as we have finalists in the women’s singles and the multiple doubles categories. Meanwhile, we bring you all the highlights and major action from Day 11 of the Australian Open 2022. Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis Make Way into Finals of Australian Open 2022.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty got herself in the history books as she defeated Madison Keys in straight sets to become the first Australian women to reach the finals in over four decades. Meanwhile, Danielle Collins defeated Iga Swiatek to book her place in the summit clash of the tournament. The Men’s doubles final will head to Australia as we have an all-home final in the division.

Australian Open 2022 Day 10 Highlights

# Asheligh Barty defeated Madison Keys to reach her first Australian Open singles final

# Barty became the first home player to reach the finals at the Australian Open in 42 years

# Danielle Collins defeated seed 2 Iga Swiatek in an upset win to secure a final berth

# Australian pairs of Nick Kyrgios/Thanasi Kokkinakis and Matt Ebden/Max Purcell secured a place in men's doubles finals

# This will be the first all-Australian men's doubles final since 1980

With the finalists set in the women’s and the doubles category, the attention will turn to the men’s singles division. Rafael Nadal continues his search for a record 21st Grand Slam title as he faces Matteo Berrettini while Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas face off against each other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2022 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).