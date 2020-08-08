It is Roger Federer’s birthday. The tennis Swiss Maestro turns was born on August 08, 1981, in Basel, Switzerland and today he turns 39. Arguably the greatest tennis player ever, Federer has 20 Grand Slam singles titles against his name. Unsurprisingly, it is the most Grand Slam singles won by a male player. Federer is married to Miroslava “Mirka” Vavrinec, and the duo is proud parents of two sets of twins. Mirka happens to be the former tennis player as well. Roger Federer Birthday Special: 10 Lovely Family Pics of Swiss Maestro Including Wife Mirka Federer and Kids.

Federer has inspired many with his determination on the court and continues to do so. The Switzerland tennis great might be nearing the end of his career, but he happens to be one of the most celebrated sportspersons in the world. Not just with his game, but with his thoughts, Federer has impressed us in the past. As he turns 39, we bring you some of his inspirational quotes about life and success that will surely pep you up! Roger Federer Birthday Special: 10 Interesting Facts About the 20-Time Grand Slam Champion and Swiss Tennis Maestro.

Roger Federer Quotes

"You Have To Believe In The Long Term Plan You Have But You Need The Short Term Goals To Motivate And Inspire You."

"When You Do Something Best In Life, You Don't Really Want To Give That Up – And For Me It's Tennis."

"I Always Believe If You're Stuck in A Hole And Maybe Things Aren't Going Well You Will Come Out Stronger. Everything In Life Is This Way."

"Being A Husband Is For Me As Big A Priority As Being A Father."

"What I Think I've Been Able To Do Well Over The Years Is Play With Pain, Play With Problems, Play In All Sorts Of Conditions."

"I'm A Very Positive Thinker, And I Think That Is What Helps Me The Most In Difficult Moments."

"I Always Had The Dream That, Once I Became No One In The World, That If I Had A Child I Hoped I Would Have It Early Enough So the Child Can See Me Playing."

"You Know, I Don't Only Play For The Record Books."

"There Is No Way Around Hard Work. Embrace It. You Have To Put In The Hours Because There's Always Something Which You Can Improve."

"I Fear No One, But Respect Everyone."

Federer is currently ranked four in the world. Last year Federer did not add any Grand Slam title to his kitty; however, he won titles at Basel, Halle, ATP Masters 1000Miami and Dubai. His last Grand Slam win was 2018 Australian Open. Due to knee surgery, Federer will not be in action this year.

