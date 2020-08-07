Twenty-time Grand Slam champion, Roger Federer celebrates his 39th birthday on August 8, 2020 (Saturday). Federer has won a record eight Wimbledon titles and is the only second tennis professional to win 100 or more career singles titles and also the second player to record 1200 wins in the open era. Apart from his eight Wimbledon titles, Federer has also won six Australian Open trophies, five US Open and a French Open title. His last major win was at the 2018 Australian Open, which made him the first-ever men to win 20 Grand Slams. On his birthday, take a look at some interesting facts about Roger Federer. Roger Federer Admits ‘Retirement Getting Closer’ but Still Determined to Play More.

Federer also reached the 2019 Wimbledon final but lost in five sets and a tie-breaker against Novak Djokovic. That match was marked as the longest men’s final in Wimbledon’s history. Federer also has an Olympic medal to his credit. The Swiss maestro lost the final to Andy Murray and had to settle for a silver at the 2012 London Olympics. He also has a gold medal in men’s doubles which he won partnering Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Olympic Games. Take a look at some lesser-known facts. Roger Federer Says Haven't Been Home This Long in 25 Years.

Roger Federer was born to Robert and Lynette in Basel, Switzerland on August 8, 1981

Federer is a multi-national and has citizenships in both Switzerland and South Africa, where his mother is from

His favourite food type is Italian food and he gets personalised pasta noodles delivered to him by Italian pasta brand Barilla Pasta

Roger Federer has a street named after him in Halle, Germany and the street is called Roger Federer Allee

He is the first living person to appear in a Swiss stamp which was issued in 2007 to celebrate his tennis career

He holds the record for spending the most time on top of the men’s ATP rankings. Federer spent a record total of 310 weeks as World No 1

Roger Federer has won most Grand Slam titles (20) and played the most finals (31) in tennis majors

Federer has won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award a record five times

Roger Federer is also the only individual to have won the BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award four times

Roger Federer and wife Mirka are parents to two twin sets of children

Federer will not be seen in action for the remainder of the 2020 Tennis season after failing to recover from the knee surgery he had undergone in February. The tennis maestro in a statement revealed about a little complication in his recovery from the surgery that will now cause him to miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

