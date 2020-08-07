Roger Federer is one of the best Tennis players to have graced the game. The Swiss Maestro turns 39 on August 08. Federer was born on August 08, 1981, in Basel, Switzerland. The Tennis great He has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles- the most by a male player. Federer is known to be a family man. Federer once said that “being a husband is for me as big a priority as being a father,” and that shows how he values it. Federer married Miroslava “Mirka” Vavrinec in 2009 at the Wenkenhof Villa in Riehen, and the couple has four kids. Cricketer Roger Federer or Sachin Tendulkar Playing Tennis: Fans React to Star Sports’ Query (See Reactions).

Mirka is a former professional tennis player from Switzerland. The duo first met at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and soon started dating each other. Federer and Mirka are proud parents of two sets of twins. Myla Rose Federer and Charlene Riva Federer were born in 2009 while Lenny Federer and Leo Federer were born in 2014. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at some family pics of Federer, including his wife and kids. Roger Federer Says Haven't Been Home This Long in 25 Years.

The tennis great’s impressive career is on its twilight. Federer has decided not to play in 2020 due to knee surgery, and fans will for sure miss him action. Hopefully, the Swiss Maestro recovers on time, and we get to witness his greatness once again.

