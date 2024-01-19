India's N Sriram Balaji and his Romanian doubles partner Victor Cornea start their Australian Open 2024 campaign on a positive note as they progress to Round two of the competition by defeating Italian doubles pair Matteo Arnaldi and Andrea Pellegrino 6-3, 6-4. They will face 10th seed Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in the second round. Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal's Gritty Run Halted by Juncheng Shang; Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Moves to Second Round.

N Sriram Balaji-Victor Cornea Progress to Round Two of Australian Open 2024

🎾ALTERNATES BALAJI/CORNEA IN 2ND ROUND OF AO Alternate MD pair of N. Sriram Balaji partnering Victor Cornea🇷🇴 defeated Arnaldi/Pellegrino🇮🇹 6-3, 6-4 to qualify for the 2nd Round of #AusOpen They will face 10th seed Pavić🇭🇷/Arévalo🇸🇻 next. pic.twitter.com/MX0WuVB2KY — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)