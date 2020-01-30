Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of AUS Open Women’s Singles Semi-Final Tennis Match?

Simona Halep. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former World No 1 Simona Halep will face Spanish Garbine Muguruza in the second semi-final of the Women’s singles in Australian Open 2020. Halep, losing finalist in 2018, stormed past 28th seeded Anett Kontaveit in the quarter-final and is chasing her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and third career major trophy. Fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates of Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza semi-final clash in the women’s singles of Australian Open 2020 can find all relevant information on this page. Halep’s opponent Garbine Muguruza beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarter-final to set up final-four date with Halep. Meanwhile, for the live telecast and streaming details of Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza semi-final clash in Australian Open 2020, please scroll down. Rafael Nadal Stopped by Security Official at Australian Open 2020.

Halep was beaten in straight sets by a rampaging Caroline Wozniacki in the final two years ago and was knocked out by Serena Williams from the fourth round last year. The Romanian has, however, been in top-form at the Melbourne Park this year and will be eager to lift her maiden Australian Open trophy. She is yer to drop a set at this year's Australian Open and the first-set tie-breaker in the opening round clash against Jennifer Brady was the closest she came into dropping one.

Garbine Muguruza, on the other, has dropped two sets so far in the tournament but both came in the opening two rounds of Australian Open 2020. Since them, however, she has not dropped any set and beat 30th seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7/5, 6/3 in the quarter-final to reach the semis.

When is Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza Women’s Singles Semi-Final Match at Australian Open 2020

Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza match will be played on January 30, 2020 (Thursday) in the semi-finals of Australian Open 2020 women’s singles. The Australian Open 2020 will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park and begin from 10:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza, Australian Open 2020 Women’s Singles Semi-finals Match Live Telecast

Sony Pictures Networks holds the broadcast rights of 2020 Australian Open in India. So, fans can watch Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza women’s semi-final match live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza, Australian Open 2020 Women’s Singles Semi-Final Match Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Pictures network, live streams the Australian Open 2020 matches live in India. So fans can tune into the OTT platform to enjoy the live action of Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza game.

Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza have faced each other five times with the latter leading head-to-head records with 3 wins. This is, however, the first time the Romanian and Spanish pair will face each other at the Australian Open. In their last meeting at the French Open semis, Muguruza beat Halep 6/1, 6/4 and has won all of the last three encounters against the defending Wimbledon champion.