Defending champion Jannik Sinner is set to face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the much-awaited US Open 2025 men's singles match. The winner of this edition of the US Open will also claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings, with Jannik Sinner's 65-week reign at the top ending if Carlos Alcaraz emerges victorious. The Italian star Sinner is chasing his fifth major Grand Slam title, and the Spaniard is seeking his sixth. Carlos Alcaraz made it to the final of the US Open 2025 after thrashing Serbian legend Novak Djokovic. Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the US Open 2025 Men's Singles Final, A Look at Who Dominates This Rivalry.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime to make it to the summit clash. Jannik and Carlos have had a total of 15 matches against each other till now. Out of these, the Spaniard had dominated the head-to-head record with nine victories to his name. The Italian star Sinner has bagged five victories against the Spaniard. Meanwhile, fans can find out all the details of the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles final match here.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Details

Fixture Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 men's singles final Date Sunday, September 7 Time 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) onwards Venue Arthur Ashe Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports Network TV channels

When is Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Men’s Singles Final Match at the US Open 2025?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz men's singles final match at the US Open 2025 Grand Slam event will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 7. The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles final is expected to begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). US Open 2025: World Number One Spot in Focus As Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner Set for Historic Final.

Where to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Men’s Singles Final Match at US Open 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the US Open 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles final on the Star Sports Channels. Check out the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz live-streaming options below.

How to Watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Men’s Singles Final Match at US Open 2025 Live Streaming?

US Open 2025 Grand Slam event will be available for fans through online viewing options on JioHotstar, the OTT app for Star Sports Network. Hence, fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 men's singles final on the JioHotstar app and website. But fans would need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live streaming of the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2025 match.

