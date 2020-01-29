Rafael Nadal Stopped by Security Official at Australian Open 2020

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Melbourne, January 29: World No. 1 Rafael Nadal was stopped at a checkpoint by a security person who asked the 19-time Grand Slam winner to show his accreditation.

Nadal was training outside and not carrying his accreditation and it needed a colleague of the security official to intervene and familiarise his colleague with the great Spaniard. Nadal was seen smiling and patting the back of the official before leaving in a video shared on ATP's twitter account. Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of AUS Open Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Tennis Match?.

Nadal took on Dominic Thiem in the quarter-final clash on Wednesday. Meanwhile, arch-rival Roger Federer will take on Novak Djokovic in the first semi-final on Thursday.