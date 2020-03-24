Tokyo Olympics 2020 Postponed to 2021 Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Confirms IOC; Summer Olympic Flame to Stay in Japan

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The inevitable has happened as Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo have been postponed following the coronavirus outbreak. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach have reached an agreement to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for about one year as of now. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 were scheduled to begin on July 24. With Tokyo Olympics 2020 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Here’s a Look at Times When Summer Olympic Games Were Cancelled.

This comes after Canada and Australia had decided to withdraw from the Summer Games if it were not postponed. Abe initially proposed a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, and it was later accepted.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” read an official statement from IOC.

“The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020,” it added.

Earlier, FINA, World swimming governing body, postponed the Artistic Swimming Olympic Games Qualification tournament following the COVID-19 virus scare. The tournament was scheduled to be held in Tokyo from April 30 to May 3. Test events for gymnastics, rugby sevens, and climbing were also cancelled.