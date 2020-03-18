Gymnastics Test Event for Tokyo Olympics 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Tokyo, March 18: The gymnastics test event for the Tokyo Olympic Games has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Japan Gymnastics Association (JGA) announced on Wednesday.

JGA said that the FIG Artistic Gymnastics All-Around World Cup, due to take place in Tokyo from April 4 to 5, was called off because athletes and referees "declined to participate", reports Xinhua news agency. Coronavirus Outbreak: From Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta to NBA Player Rudy Gobert, Here's A List of Sports Personalities Who've Tested Positive for COVID-19.

It became the second cancelled test event following the Tokyo Challenge Cup volleyball tournament, which were originally scheduled to be held between April 21 and 26.

Test events for rugby sevens, boccia and climbing for the Olympics or Paralympics have also been cancelled or postponed over coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 7,000 lives across the world.