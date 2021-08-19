While the country is still basking in the glory of the medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, we have the Indian Paralympians who will be looking to make the country proud by participating in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The Paralympics 2020 will begin on August 24, 2021, and will end on September 5, 2021. Ahead of the Paralympics 2021, we bring to you the mascot for the Summer Games. So, SOMEITY is the official mascot for the Paralympics 2021. The word Someity comes from Someiyoshino — a popular type of cherry blossom. Tokyo Paralympics 2020: You Are All Winners and Role Models, PM Narendra Modi Tells Tokyo-Bound Para Athletes.

As per the official site of the Paralympics, SOMEITY can show enormous mental and physical strength, representing Paralympic athletes who overcome obstacles and redefine the boundaries of possibility. The website further states that the mascot can use the sensors on the sides of its head for telepathic powers, fly using its Ichimatsu-pattern cape and even move objects without touching. Miraitowa was the official mascot for the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. Like the Summer Games 2020, the Tokyo Olympics will be held behind closed doors.

Talking about India at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 54 Indian athletes will be participating in the mega event. These athletes will be participating in nine sports. The Indians have appeared in every edition of the Summer Paralympics since 1984 made though they made their official debut at the 1968 Summer Paralympics. A couple of days ago, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also seen interacting with the players and said that they are all winners and role models for the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).