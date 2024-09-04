India Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally: India have had a campaign to remember at Paris Paralympics 2024 as the nation signs off with 29 medals. This is the most number of medals won by India in a single edition of the Paralympic Games, breaking the previous record of 19, which was set in Tokyo three years ago. Out of these 29, seven were gold medals, which is also the most clinched by India in a single Paralympic Games edition. There were nine silver medals and 13 bronze. India also had a memorable time on September 2 when the para-athletes bagged a total of eight medals, marking it the nation's most successful day at the Summer Paralympic Games. There were several notable performances from the Indian para-athletes which include Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medals. Harvinder Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win an archery gold medal at Paralympics and Kapil Parmar also will always be remembered as the nation's first medal winner in judo at the Paralympic Games. Sumit Antil shattering his own Paralympic Games record is another performance to talk about. Preeti Pal also became the first Indian female track athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics. There were several other notable performances. India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally Winners List Updated: Get Final Medal Table Standings and Total Medal Count of Indian Para-Athletes As XVII Summer Paralympic Games Concludes.
Following the Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony on August 28, the action begins from August 29 onwards. One of the constant participants, India also sent their biggest contingent of 84 athletes competing in various events. Archery, badminton, and shooting have the maximum number of athletes while Parveen Kumar is the sole participant in the Javelin throw event. India then competed in 1972 but missed out till the 1984 Paralympic Games. From 1984 onwards, India has participated in every edition of the Summer Paralympic Games. The Indian para-athletes are set to compete in 12 sports at the Paris Paralympics 2024, which include three new sports: para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo.
Around 169 nations including Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) and Refugee Teams will take part in the Paris Paralympic Games 2024. Till the beginning of the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, India ranked 57th on the all-time medals tally, having won 31 medals at the Paralympic Games. It included 9 Gold, 12 Silver, and 10 Bronze medals. However recent advancements and forms of athletes have been very encouraging for the country. India's Campaign at Paris Paralympics 2024 Comes to End With Record 29 Medals.
List of Indian Medal Winners at Paralympics 2024
|Winners
|Sport
|Medal
|Avani Lekhara
|Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Para-Shooting)
|Gold
|Mona Agarwal
|Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Para-Shooting)
|Bronze
|Preeti Pal
|Women's 100m T35 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Manish Narwal
|Men's 10m Air pistol SH1 (Para-Shooting)
|Silver
|Rubina Francis
|Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Para-Shooting)
|Bronze
|Preeti Pal
|Women's 200m T35 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Nishad Kumar
|Men’s High Jump T47 (Para-Athletics)
|Silver
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Men's Discus Throw F56 (Para-Athletics)
|Silver
|Nitesh Kumar
|Men's Singles SL3 (Para-Badminton)
|Gold
|Manisha Ramadass
|Women’s Singles SU5 (Para-Badminton)
|Bronze
|Thulasimathi Murugesan
|Women’s Singles SU5 (Para-Badminton)
|Silver
|Suhas Yathiraj
|Men’s Singles SL4 (Para-Badminton)
|Silver
|Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar
|Mixed Team Compound Open (Para-Archery)
|Bronze
|Sumit Antil
|Men’s Javelin Throw F64 (Para-Athletics)
|Gold
|Nithya Sre Sivan
|Women’s Singles SH6 (Para-Badminton)
|Bronze
|Deepthi Jeevanji
|Women’s 400m T-20 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Sharad Kumar
|Men’s High Jump T63 (Para-Athletics)
|Silver
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Men’s High Jump T63 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Ajeet Singh
|Men’s Javelin Throw F46 (Para-Athletics)
|Silver
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Men’s Javelin Throw F46 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Sachin Khilari
|Men’s Shot Put F46 (Para-Athletics)
|Silver
|Harvinder Singh
|Men’s Individual Recurve Open (Para-Archery)
|Gold
|Dharambir
|Men’s Club Throw F51 (Para-Athletics)
|Gold
|Pranav Soorma
|Men’s Club Throw F51 (Para-Athletics)
|Silver
|Kapil Parmar
|Men’s 60 Kg J1 (Para-Judo)
|Bronze
|Praveen Kumar
|Men's High Jump T64 (Para-Athletics)
|Gold
|Hokato Hotozhe Sema
|Men’s Shot Put F57 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Simran Sharma
|Women’s 200m T12 (Para-Athletics)
|Bronze
|Navdeep Singh
|Men’s Javelin Throw F41 (Para-Athletics)
|Gold
History makers Murlikant Petkar and Devendra Jhajharia are some of the most followed athletes. Murlikant Petkar won India’s first Gold medal at 1972 Paralympics in swimming. Devendra Jhajharia is the only Indian para-athlete to win two gold medals at the games. He secured India's first-ever athletics medal at the Paralympics after winning the gold medal in the javelin throw competition at the 2004 edition. There have been many other winners from India and fans will be looking to have some new stars from the country to create history and medal winners at the Paris Paralympics 2024.
