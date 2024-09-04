India Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally: India have had a campaign to remember at Paris Paralympics 2024 as the nation signs off with 29 medals. This is the most number of medals won by India in a single edition of the Paralympic Games, breaking the previous record of 19, which was set in Tokyo three years ago. Out of these 29, seven were gold medals, which is also the most clinched by India in a single Paralympic Games edition. There were nine silver medals and 13 bronze. India also had a memorable time on September 2 when the para-athletes bagged a total of eight medals, marking it the nation's most successful day at the Summer Paralympic Games. There were several notable performances from the Indian para-athletes which include Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medals. Harvinder Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win an archery gold medal at Paralympics and Kapil Parmar also will always be remembered as the nation's first medal winner in judo at the Paralympic Games. Sumit Antil shattering his own Paralympic Games record is another performance to talk about. Preeti Pal also became the first Indian female track athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics. There were several other notable performances. India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally Winners List Updated: Get Final Medal Table Standings and Total Medal Count of Indian Para-Athletes As XVII Summer Paralympic Games Concludes.

Following the Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony on August 28, the action begins from August 29 onwards. One of the constant participants, India also sent their biggest contingent of 84 athletes competing in various events. Archery, badminton, and shooting have the maximum number of athletes while Parveen Kumar is the sole participant in the Javelin throw event. India then competed in 1972 but missed out till the 1984 Paralympic Games. From 1984 onwards, India has participated in every edition of the Summer Paralympic Games. The Indian para-athletes are set to compete in 12 sports at the Paris Paralympics 2024, which include three new sports: para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo.

Around 169 nations including Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) and Refugee Teams will take part in the Paris Paralympic Games 2024. Till the beginning of the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, India ranked 57th on the all-time medals tally, having won 31 medals at the Paralympic Games. It included 9 Gold, 12 Silver, and 10 Bronze medals. However recent advancements and forms of athletes have been very encouraging for the country. India's Campaign at Paris Paralympics 2024 Comes to End With Record 29 Medals.

List of Indian Medal Winners at Paralympics 2024

Winners Sport Medal Avani Lekhara Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Para-Shooting) Gold Mona Agarwal Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Para-Shooting) Bronze Preeti Pal Women's 100m T35 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Manish Narwal Men's 10m Air pistol SH1 (Para-Shooting) Silver Rubina Francis Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (Para-Shooting) Bronze Preeti Pal Women's 200m T35 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Nishad Kumar Men’s High Jump T47 (Para-Athletics) Silver Yogesh Kathuniya Men's Discus Throw F56 (Para-Athletics) Silver Nitesh Kumar Men's Singles SL3 (Para-Badminton) Gold Manisha Ramadass Women’s Singles SU5 (Para-Badminton) Bronze Thulasimathi Murugesan Women’s Singles SU5 (Para-Badminton) Silver Suhas Yathiraj Men’s Singles SL4 (Para-Badminton) Silver Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar Mixed Team Compound Open (Para-Archery) Bronze Sumit Antil Men’s Javelin Throw F64 (Para-Athletics) Gold Nithya Sre Sivan Women’s Singles SH6 (Para-Badminton) Bronze Deepthi Jeevanji Women’s 400m T-20 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Sharad Kumar Men’s High Jump T63 (Para-Athletics) Silver Mariyappan Thangavelu Men’s High Jump T63 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Ajeet Singh Men’s Javelin Throw F46 (Para-Athletics) Silver Sundar Singh Gurjar Men’s Javelin Throw F46 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Sachin Khilari Men’s Shot Put F46 (Para-Athletics) Silver Harvinder Singh Men’s Individual Recurve Open (Para-Archery) Gold Dharambir Men’s Club Throw F51 (Para-Athletics) Gold Pranav Soorma Men’s Club Throw F51 (Para-Athletics) Silver Kapil Parmar Men’s 60 Kg J1 (Para-Judo) Bronze Praveen Kumar Men's High Jump T64 (Para-Athletics) Gold Hokato Hotozhe Sema Men’s Shot Put F57 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Simran Sharma Women’s 200m T12 (Para-Athletics) Bronze Navdeep Singh Men’s Javelin Throw F41 (Para-Athletics) Gold

History makers Murlikant Petkar and Devendra Jhajharia are some of the most followed athletes. Murlikant Petkar won India’s first Gold medal at 1972 Paralympics in swimming. Devendra Jhajharia is the only Indian para-athlete to win two gold medals at the games. He secured India's first-ever athletics medal at the Paralympics after winning the gold medal in the javelin throw competition at the 2004 edition. There have been many other winners from India and fans will be looking to have some new stars from the country to create history and medal winners at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

