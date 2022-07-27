Paul Michael Levesque better known as Triple H, is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Now serving as the executive vice president for Talent Relations for WWE and head of creative, Levesque is involved behind the scenes in the promotion. He is also the brain behind the foundation and success of WWE NXT, a platform for young aspiring wrestlers. Aside from his wrestling career Triple H has also appeared in quite a few movies and television series. WWE Fans React After Triple H Takes Over As Head of Creative Following Vince McMahon's Retirement

Born and raised in Nashua, New Hampshire, USA, he made his professional wrestling debut in the year 1992 with the International Wrestling Federation (IWF) under the ring name “Terra Ryzing”. He left IWF and in 1994 he joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW) founded by Ted Turner and stayed there for a year before getting signed by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) or now commonly known as WWE and got the name Hunter Hearst Helmsley, hence- 'Triple H'.

Not only a great in the ring, but Triple H has also done far more outside of it as well. With his excellent writing skills, abilities to manage live events, and a keen eye for young talents he unearthed many amazing wrestlers such as Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Alexa Bliss, and many more.

As 'The Game' celebrates his 53rd birthday on July 27 let us talk about some of the lesser-known facts about him

He is the founder and executive producer for WWE’s brand NXT.

Triple H co-founded the influential D-Generation X stable, which was the major element of the “Attitude Era”.

He is a one-time IWF Heavyweight Champion.

Triple H won the WWE Championship nine times and World Heavyweight Championship on five occasions.

Triple H has headlined Wrestlemania seven times, which is the second most in the history of WWE.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

He was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Triple H is married to Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of Vince McMahon.

Triple H has three children.

In 2014, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon created a cancer fund in honour of a late fan Connor "The Crusher" Michalek who died of cancer at the age of eight.

Triple H has done many things in his career, in and out of the ring, suffered many injuries, and has won countless titles. He devoted himself to the growth of the WWE and to giving upcoming and aspiring wrestlers a platform to showcase their talent. He will always be one of the greatest professional wrestlers to set a foot in the WWE ring.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2022 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).