When This Akshay Kumar Film Fooled Us Into Thinking the Undertaker Made His Way to Bollywood! (Photo Credit: twitter)

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a viral meme to mark the 25 years of his movie Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. The meme featured likes of Brock Lesnar, Triple H and Roman Reigns apart from Akshay Kumar. The meme read, "Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker." Interestingly, the former WWE star The Undertaker commented on Akshay Kumar’s post on Instagram and challenged the actor for a "real rematch". Akshay Kumar Recalls Defeating ' The Undertaker' in Reel Life.

"Ha! Tell me when you’re ready for a REAL rematch," The Undertaker commented on Akshay Kumar’s post. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar responded to The Undertaker’s challenge and wrote, “Let me check on my insurance and get back bro!”

Here’s the Meme Akshay Kumar Shared

Here’s The Undertaker’s Challenge

Here’s How Akshay Kumar Responded

For the uninitiated, in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi movie there was a scene when Akshay Kumar fought The Undertaker. However, it was wrestler Brian Lee who had played the role of The Undertaker in the movie. The actor had stated the same while uploading the meme.

