Triple H will resume his role as the executive vice president for Talent Relations of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon. The former wrestler has also been appointed as the head of creative for the promotion. WWE fans expressed their happiness with this decision on social media.

A New Role

Triple H will take over creative duties for WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement pic.twitter.com/gSap39ZPBD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2022

Chills

Holy shit. This just gave me chills 🔥 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dVpVOeRUeu — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) July 25, 2022

New Era

It Has Begun

The Vince era is over. The Triple H era has begun. pic.twitter.com/lC1liH9FTK — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 25, 2022

The Return

2002 Triple H returns to RAW at MSG. 2022 Triple H returns to RAW at MSG now as the head booker of WWE. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/Lh6UCgFCV9 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 26, 2022

Prayers Answered

Triple H as head of creative and talent relations, Kevin Dunn is apparently leaving and RAW potentially moving to TV-14. I used to pray for times like this. pic.twitter.com/YwykywIXHb — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 25, 2022

