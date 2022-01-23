UP Yoddha will take on Haryana Steelers in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 21, 2022 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both teams have had contrasting seasons so far and find themselves in the opposite ends of the points table. However, both teams have the same objective – making it into the playoffs. UP Yoddha can open a gap between them and teams chasing them for the fourth spot with a win while Haryana Steelers can cut the points gap with a victory.

Where To Watch UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, live online streaming.

