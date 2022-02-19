Gujarat Giants and U Mumba face off in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on February 19, 2022 (Saturday) at 08:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Gujarat Giants are one of the many teams fighting for the final playoff spot in the league. They will need to win tonight's game by a healthy margin and hope other results go their way if the Giants are to end the day inside the top four. Meanwhile, U Mumba have lost four in five games and will be hoping to put an end to that run.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, live online streaming.

