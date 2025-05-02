With Backlash PLE on the horizon, WWE SmackDown on May 2 will move a lot of stories forward, including why Randy Orton challenged John Cena, to Paul Heyman forming a new stable with Seth Rollins. Friday Night SmackDown will air live from Wells Fargo Arena in Iowa, and witness some surprise appearances and faceoffs. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, April 28: Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins Attack Sami Zayn After His Refusal To Leave RAW, Lyra Valkyria vs Becky Lynch Match Set and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Aleister Black Takes on The Miz

Aleister Black, who made a comeback to the WWE after a five-year gap last week, will clash against The Miz in his first match after his return. Black has already targeted the Miz, taking out the A-Lister last week. Expect Black's old foes to interfere.

A-Lister in Action

Previa WWE SmackDown 2 de mayo de 2025 https://t.co/nlZPIHWcPq pic.twitter.com/oyjE3O6dZw — 🔥Noticias Wrestling 🔥 (@NoticiWrestling) May 2, 2025

Randy Orton Set To Address Fans

Randy Orton sneak attacked undisputed champion John Cena on WWE RAW, which forced Nick Aldis to confirm a title match between the two legends at Backlash. Orton had issues with Cena in the past, but maintained distance on most occasions. Orton will address the WWE universe about his actions. Randy Orton Hits John Cena With an 'RKO'; ‘Viper’ Takes Out New Undisputed Champion on WWE Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Randy Orton Set To Appear

Randy Orton appearance added to WWE SmackDown https://t.co/bL1jHUU6mV pic.twitter.com/UnEQXhQCk2 — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) May 2, 2025

Paul Heyman issued his warning for CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns about making an appearance on SmackDown this week, which could indicate the presence of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in Iowa, who are still busy recruiting a third member.

