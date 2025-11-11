The final high-profile Premier Live Event (PLE) of the year, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, is just weeks away, with the World Wrestling Entertainment already setting up a stacked matchcard, especially a star-studded men's and women's War Games match. The Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 will feature wrestlers from RAW and SmackDown.In this article, we will look at all the details about the Crown Jewel 2025 PLE, including date, time, and viewing options in India. John Cena Becomes Grand Slam Champion, 17-Time World Champion Wins WWE Intercontinental Title For First Time After Beating Dominik Mysterio (Watch Video).

Most importantly, this will be the final time that 17-time World Champion and current Intercontinental Champion, John Cena, will perform in-ring during the PLE, which will also be Survivor Series' 39th edition. This will be the first Survivor Series PLE to take place in an outdoor venue, while also the maiden WWE Event at an MLB Venue. Wrestlers like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker, Bronson Read, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley have already been confirmed, while Cena's opponent for the PLE is still uncertain.

When and Where is WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST?

The WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 will be held at Petco Park in San Diego, California. The SummerSlam 2025 PLE will take place on November 29, i.e., November 30 in India, and will begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 Match Card

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and 2 TBA vs The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, and 2 TBA - Men's WarGames match

Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and 1 TBA v. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and 1 TBA - Women's WarGames match

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details?

Netflix are WWE's international and India broadcast new partner; however, live telecast viewing options of all World Wrestling Entertainment programming are unavailable on television, which will prevent fans from watching Survivor Series: WarGames PLE on TV. The online streaming viewing option of Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 will be available on Netflix's app and website, which will require a subscription.

