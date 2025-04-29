WWE witnessed another epic episode of Monday Night Raw on April 28. Paul Heyman and his new allies-Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, took down Sami Zayn and decimated him after he refused to leave WWE Monday Night Raw and join SmackDown. Bron Breakker landed a barrage of spears on Sami Zayn, laying him out and Seth Rollins sealed the deal with a Curb Stomp. After they took down Roman Reigns and CM Punk last week, it will be interesting to see how Sami Zayn is going to be included in this storyline. Plus, two more matches were set for WWE Backlash. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, April 25: Randy Orton Hits RKO on John Cena After Intense Exchange, Street Profits Retain Tag Team Titles and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Becky Lynch came out and had a confrontation with Lyra Valkyria, the result of which was a match set between the two for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Also, commentator Pat McAfee is set to take on Gunther at WWE Backlash after he cut an emotional promo. Last week, it was Gunther who attacked Michael Cole, prompting Pat McAfee to intervene and he was eventually choked out in the end.

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker Take Down Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn walked out and confronted Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker alongside Paul Heyman. Seth Rollins said that he doesn't want Sami Zayn to become a target as he doesn't agree with them and it is best that he left WWE Monday Night Raw and join WWE Friday Night SmackDown instead. Plus, Sami Zayn also was offered to be the next in line for the WWE Undisputed Championship after the John Cena vs Randy Orton match at Backlash. Sami Zayn retorted stating that he didn't need any favour from anyone and would become a world champion on his own. He rejected the offer and later, had a match with Bron Breakker at the end of which, he was beaten down by the both.

Sami Zayn Laid Out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria Match Set for WWE Backlash

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria will battle it out for the Women's Intercontinental Championship after the two had a tense exchange on Raw. Becky Lynch came out and said that she took out Bayley backstage on WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One, taking her out of the Women's Tag Team match at the 'grandest stage of them all'. She had some words for Bayley before Lyra Valkyria came out and confronted her. It seemed that Becky Lynch retreated and Lyra Valkyria had the last laugh, but 'The Man' returned and attacked the Women's Intercontinental Champion from behind. WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results: John Cena Wins Record 17th Title; Iyo Sky, Dominik Mysterio Emerge Victorious; Becky Lynch Returns (Watch Video Highlights).

Becky Lynch Attacks Lyra Valkyria

Jey Uso-Logan Paul Segment

Jey Uso put Logan Paul in his place in a confrontation the two had on Raw. The new WWE World Heavyweight Champion landed a superkick on Logan Paul and later, was taken out by the 'Maverick' backstage. It seems that Jey Uso would have Logan Paul as his first challenger and the match seems imminent for WWE Backlash.

Logan Paul Attacks Jey Uso After Being Kicked Earlier

Other Results/Events on WWE Monday Night Raw

Rhea Ripley's match against Roxanne Perez was interrupted by Giulia and the two then started to attack The Eradicator. WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky made the save. The War Raiders beat the team of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh with help from Penta. New WWE World Champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston interfered in the match as well. Penta also attacked Chad Gable backstage. WWE NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated Ivy Nille.

