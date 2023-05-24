New Delhi, May 24: Technology services major Capgemini on Wednesday announced the launch of a 6G research lab in Gurugram, India.

The lab will build advanced test beds and simulators to explore use cases for next-generation wireless networks, 6G ideation, and the creation of energy-saving solutions. Mobile Internet Speed in India: India Reaches 60th Position in Median Mobile Speeds Globally, Sees 4-Spot Jump Thanks to 5G Roll-Out.

"The 6G lab will enable us to prototype, simulate, and test solutions, leveraging next-generation connectivity and silicon technologies along with advanced AI to address the wireless communication challenges presented by 6G," Shamik Mishra, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer 'Connected Futures' at Capgemini, said in a statement.

"As we take a lead on leveraging the potential of this emerging technology, we will also contribute to harmonizing efforts for 6G technology across the industry," he added. Apple Signs Multibillion-Dollar New Multiyear Deal With Broadcom To Develop Cutting-Edge 5G Components.

In May 2022, Capgemini announced a joint research project with King's College London to explore the possibilities of 6G, focusing on the development of architecture frameworks that enable low-latency, AI-generative, and sustainable 6G networks.

Now, the company said that the new lab will build on this initial work by taking a step towards developing and showcasing the extensive possibilities of 6G as a key lever of energy efficient and data-driven intelligent Industry'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2023 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).