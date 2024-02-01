New Delhi, February 1: Google is advancing in the direction of providing the most capable AI Chatbot to its global users. According to recent reports, the tech giant was rumoured to rebrand its "Assistant with Bard" as Gemini for smartphones. The report said Google had already started integrating its advanced artificial intelligence chatbot 'Bard' with its 'Google Assistant feature to select Android smartphones for experimental purpose like getting feedback before finally launching it for all.

Now, according to the reports, the Google-parent company Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed the subscription plans for its upcoming next-gen AI chatbot Bard, which will be built upon the Gemini Ultra architecture. As per the reports, the Alphabet CEO confirmed this during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The CEO also shared the company's strategy to meet the rising demand for premium artificial intelligence services. Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Takes Down over '19.8 million' pieces of content on Facebook and '6.2 million' pieces of content on Instagram in India in December 2023.

Google introduced its highly anticipated Gemini AI models last year, competing against the top-performer ChatGPT by OpenAI. Google's Gemini outperformed ChatGPT in different academic tests, achieving a 90% score compared to ChatGPT's 86.4% score. According to the report by India TV, Google's decision to introduce Bard Advanced subscriptions was rooted in maximising the capabilities of its Gemini Ultra model.

The report said that the Bard Advanced is free for customers to get a more "sophisticated and versatile experience". The Gemini AI Ultra architecture-based Bard Advanced can perform complex tasks with accuracy. The Bard Advanced is expected to perform well in text, audio, images, video and code modalities. The report said that Sundar Pichai also highlighted the extended capabilities such as summarising, coding, reasoning, planning and noting improvements in understanding. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Instant Messaging Platform Testing ‘Chat Lock’ Feature for WhatsApp Web Client To Lock Chats To Boost Privacy and Safety.

Bard Advanced Subscription

The India TV News report said that the Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai did not reveal any specific subscription plans for Bard Advanced; however, it mentioned that the pricing could range between $10 and $20 monthly for users. Google's next move will be to reveal the official Bard Advanced subscription plans for the users. The report said users paying for this AI Chabot can expect a more sophisticated and feature-rich AI experience as it is based on the Gemini AI Ultra architecture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2024 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).