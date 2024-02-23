New Delhi, February 23: IT firm Capgemini on Friday said that it will be acquiring Unity’s Digital Twin Professional Services arm to accelerate enterprises’ digital transformation through real-time 3D technology.

As per the agreement, Unity's Digital Twin Professional Services team will join and embed within Capgemini, forming one of the largest pools of Unity enterprise developers in the world, according to the company. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024.

"This new agreement with Unity will allow Capgemini to embed 3D visualisation software capabilities into our end-to-end business transformation services, to help clients realise the immediate and longer-term benefits of intelligent industry," William Roze, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and Group Executive Board member, said in a statement.

As per the company, the transaction will accelerate the iteration and implementation of the market-leading real-time 3D visualisation software for the industrial application of digital twins. It will allow end users to envision, understand, and interact with physical systems -- a key enabler for intelligent industry.

"With its scale and breadth of services -- from design and engineering to business transformation and data expertise, Capgemini is well placed to unleash the full potential of Unity technology for enterprise clients across industries with specific use cases," said Jim Whitehurst, CEO, Unity. As part of this agreement, Capgemini plans to scale a range of sector-specific solutions that are currently in high demand.

