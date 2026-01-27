New Delhi, January 27: Apple has officially launched the second generation of its AirTag item tracker in India, marking the first major update to the device since its 2021 launch. The new model, which hit shelves on January 26, focuses on internal performance boosts - specifically a new wireless chip and enhanced speaker - while maintaining the familiar, compact circular design of its predecessor. Despite the hardware improvements, Apple has kept the entry price at INR 3,790, aiming to solidify its lead in the personal tracking market.

Enhanced Precision and Range of AirTag Generation 2

The core upgrade in the new AirTag is the integration of the second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. This hardware allows for significantly more accurate "Precision Finding" than the original model. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leaks, Expected Specifications and Features.

Users can now locate their items from a distance up to 50 per cent farther than before. This chip is the same technology found in the latest iPhone 17 series, allowing for a more seamless handoff and direction-finding experience between the phone and the tracker.

Auditory and Accessibility Upgrades

Apple has addressed one of the most common user complaints by redesigning the internal speaker. The new AirTag is approximately 50 per cent louder, making it easier to hear the chime when the device is buried under couch cushions or located in a noisy environment.

Furthermore, the "Find My" ecosystem has been updated to allow users to share AirTag locations with trusted contacts. This feature is particularly useful for shared household items like car keys or luggage, enabling multiple family members to track the same device simultaneously.

Privacy and Anti-Stalking Measures

Following several years of feedback regarding the misuse of trackers, Apple has bolstered the security features of the second-generation AirTag. The new model includes:

Enhanced Unwanted Tracking Alerts: Faster notifications for both iOS and Android users if an unknown AirTag is moving with them.

Tamper-Resistant Speaker: The internal layout has been modified to make it significantly harder for a third party to disable the speaker for clandestine tracking.

Precision Finding for Unknown Tags: Users can now use the UWB chip to pinpoint the exact location of an unknown tag that is following them, making it easier to find and disable. Apple AI Pin: Everything To Know About Upcoming Wearable Device Reportedly in Development.

Pricing and Availability in India

The second-generation AirTag is available starting today through Apple’s online store, physical Apple Store locations in Mumbai and Delhi, and authorised resellers.

Single Unit: INR 3,790

Four-Pack: INR 12,900

In line with Apple's environmental goals, the new AirTag is carbon neutral and features a user-replaceable CR2032 battery that is rated to last approximately one year. Existing accessories, such as leather key rings and luggage tags, remain compatible with the new dimensions.

