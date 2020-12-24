New Delhi, Dec 23: Amazfit on Wednesday announced that it is bringing Amazfit GTS 2 mini smartwatch on December 26 for Rs 6,999 in the Indian market. The newest addition to the popular GT 2 Series, the GTS 2 mini-packs in a vast array of technological features to make life healthier and more fun at an attractive price that offers outstanding value. Amazfit GTS 2 With OxygenBeats AI Engine Launched in India at Rs 12,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

"Menstrual Cycle tracking by the GTS 2 mini offers female cycle tracking to follow the length of menstrual cycles, identify fertile days and give women insights into their cycle," the company said in a statement.

When we talk fit, we talk #AmazfitGTS2mini. With features like: ⌚Always-on AMOLED Display 😷SpO2 🏁 70+ Sports Modes 🔁 Rotatable Screen 🌼 Female Cycle Tracking And more... Pre Booking starts on 26th December, INR 6,999 on @amazonIN & https://t.co/S3Wy4EwH2M at 12 PM pic.twitter.com/Ci6KozuS1e — Amazfit India (@AmazfitIndia) December 23, 2020

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini has an Always-on 1.55-inch AMOLED Display which has high 301 ppi resolution and a smoothly curved borderless 2.5D glass display. It has an Aluminum alloy body, supports 70+ sports modes, GPS + GLONASS, 50-meter (5ATM) water resistance and promises up to 21 days of battery life with normal mode.

The smartwatch features a BioTracker, 2PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor. It also packs a bunch of sensors that include Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor. For connectivity, the Amazfit device features Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS.

