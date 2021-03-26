New Delhi, March 26: Amazfit, the smart wearable brand on Friday launched its military certified rugged outdoor smartwatch T-Rex Pro to India for Rs 12,999. Amazfit Trex-Pro is an upgraded version of T-Rex, which was launched globally during CES 2020. The smartwatch will be available on Amazon as well as on in.amazfit.com starting March 28. Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch To Be Launched in India This Month.

According to the company, Amazfit T-Rex Pro is considered to be the most affordable Military Certified Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810).

Under these the smartwatch is made to T-Rex withstand Extreme Temperature and conditions from 70C heat to -40 cold along with 240Hrs of humidity, 96 hours of Salt spray and many more.

The smartwatch is packed with 100+ sports modes, tracking user performance in everything from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing and more. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with (360x360 pixels) with always-on-display, SPO2. It features 40hrs GPS, quad-GNSS, a BioTracker, optical heart rate sensor, 10 ATM water resistance.

