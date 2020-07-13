New Delhi, July 13: Wearable brand Huami on Monday relaunched Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch with AMOLED screen and GPS in India for Rs 4,999. The smartwatch was initially launched in the country at Rs 6,999 last year. The device comes with advanced functionalities like the lasting battery life of up to 20 days, 1.3-inch AMOLED display with the anti-fingerprint reinforced Corning Gorilla Glass.

It includes more features like GPS enabled + GLONASS dual positioning, multi-sport tracking, 24 hours heart rate monitor, music control, app notifications, set up alarms, event reminders and more.

It’s time to Relive Performance, Relive Excellence - It’s time to #ReliveLite with #VergeLite at an unbelievable price drop!⚡⚡ One of your favourites is available at an amazing #PriceDrop of INR 4999 Grab the performance powerhouse at Flipkart &our official website. pic.twitter.com/6NuX9erBhl — Amazfit India (@AmazfitIndia) July 13, 2020

The company last month launched Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch in India for Rs 13,999. The watch is powered with a dual chip and dual operating system and offers 14-day battery life.

