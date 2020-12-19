Huami owned Amazfit officially launched the Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch in the Indian market. The device is available for pre-orders in the country and will go on sale from December 21, 2020 via Amazfit India official website. As of now, the smartwatch will be offered in the Black shade. Customers ordering the smartwatch will be getting a free strap worth Rs 1,799. The Amazfit GTS 2 device is already available in China & other global markets. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Smartwatch Launched in India for Rs 4,999.

In terms of specifications, Amazfit GTS 2 features a rectangular 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341ppi of pixel density. The device comes with an Always-on Display & customised watch faces. Huami's Amazfit GTS 2 gets an OxygenBeats AI Engine to measure blood-oxygen saturation, 24-hour heart-rate tracking, Personal Activity Intelligence health assessment system, sleep quality monitoring & stress detection.

Amazfit GTS 2 (Photo Credits: Amazfit India)

Users can control music playback through the smartwatch, pair Amazfit PowerBuds wireless headphones to listen to music directly via the watch. The device packs a 246mAh battery that can stay up to 20 days of battery life with power saving mode turned on. The watch comes with 12 built-in sports modes and is 5ATM water-resistance. Coming to the pricing, Amazfit GTS 2 is priced at Rs 12,999.

