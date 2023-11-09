Omegle, a free online chat website that allowed users to socialize with others, has unexpectedly shut down after 14 years, from 2009 to 2023. Leif K-Brooks, founder of Omegle.com LLC, addressed its users as "Dear Strangers" on the official Omegle website. He further wrote, "Operating Omegle is no longer sustainable, financially or physically." He explained that he does not want to have a heart attack in his 30s due to the stress and expenses of operating the platform and fighting the "misuse" are too much. He thanked all the Omegle users for using the platform for positive purposes. He wrote, "The battle for Omegle has been lost, but the war against the Internet rages on." Microsoft-Owned GitHub Now Has 13.2 Million Developers in India, With 3.5 Million Joining Platform This Year Alone.

