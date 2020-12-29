New Delhi, Dec 29: To welcome the New Year, Amazon.in on Tuesday announced 'Mega Salary Days' bringing together a host of exciting deals on small, as well as large appliances, TVs, furniture, home appliances, sports, auto products, toys and more. Customers can choose their favourite brands and products at great prices from this specially curated storefront from January 1 till January 3, 2021. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2020 to Begin on December 22, 2020; Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones & Accessories.

"During 'Mega Salary Days' on Amazon.in, customers can also look forward to more savings on high-value products from the biggest brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Appliances by IFB, Godrej and more. Furniture by Hometown, Coirfit, Sleepwell and more; headphones by Boat, Sony, JBL will be available," the company said in a statement.

During the sale, customers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off on large appliances, up to 35 per cent off on best-selling washing machines, up to 35 per cent off on air conditioners. In addition, one can also enjoy up to 40 per cent of on microwaves, up to 30 per cent off on TVs. Customers using Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI will get 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,250 and up to Rs 1500 on EMI transactions.

